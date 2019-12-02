Akhada wrestlers fight back against movie scene “defaming” entire community

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:37 IST

A group of at least 40 wrestlers from Pune staged a protest on Monday against an introductory scene from actor Vidyut Jamwal’s film Commando 3, which released on November 29.

In one of the scenes from the film, a wrestler from an akhada is portrayed as a child molester.

In the scene, the wrestler can be seen pulling up the skirt of a minor in public, before he is stopped by Jammwal.

The protest was held outside City Pride theatre and was led by Chinchechi Talim, one of the oldest akhadas in the city.

According to the wrestlers, the scene defames the entire community.

Chandrakant Patil, one of the members of Chinchechi Talim akhada said, “The scene depicts the entire wrestling community in a bad light. The movie defames wrestlers for their own commercial benefit. There is anger in the community and this protest is against the particular scene.”

According to the wrestlers, the film featuring Vidyut Jamwal has a scene wherein two school girls describe their plight about how wrestlers from the Samrat akhada often tease them about the length of the skirt and that repeated complaints to the police have not helped them.

If this continues we will have to leave the school, say the girls in a video message and requests netizens to make it viral. Furious by this, one of the wrestler walks up to the girl and warns her against this message. As the girl speaks up against him, he gets closer and starts to pull up the girls skirt as she weeps profusely. This scene is followed by the larger than life entry scene of the hero who then thrashes the wrestlers.

Maruti Warpe, national gold winner who has been wrestling for 12 years said, “Wrestling is as important for us as our mother, because it gives us name and fame. The protest is a sign of our revolt against that scene. We do not have anything against the movie. We only want to show the wrestlers may be powerful physically but they always respect women. “

The scene has received many negative comments on various social media platforms, with many calling it cringe worthy.