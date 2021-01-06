All PMC-run schools reopen after lockdown, most private schools await civic body’s letter

pune

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:57 IST

A total of 160 schools reopened on Tuesday but many private schools, especially schools with a higher number of students in class 9 and class 10 are yet to receive permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

All the PMC-run schools reopened on Tuesday; however, some private schools are pending inspection and will be given the orders to reopen soon, according to PMC officials.

Archana Panch, vice-principal of New English Medium school Ramanbagh said that the Covid test of all teachers is negative.

“We are submitting the test results and the consent from parents to the PMC. After this, we are waiting for the written approval of the officials to grant us permission to start classes 9 and 10,” said Panch.

Madhuri Gokhale, principal at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School (VGS) said that the school is ready to reopen with all the necessary precautions in place.

“Over 50 per cent parents have given consent to sending their children to school. And all our teachers have tested negative for Covid-19. Initially, we were a little apprehensive as we thought the schools may not reopen. But as we are ready now, we shall reopen soon,” said Gokhale.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Apte Prashala said that the PMC team visited on Tuesday for inspection.

“We are ready with all the required precautions. We have made different seating arrangements so that social distancing is followed. The consent by parents is very low with us but we are hopeful as schools open up, parents would be willing to let children attend school,” said Sinnarkar.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC said that on Tuesday a total of 160 schools reopened.

“There are a total of 529 schools, government and private, in the PMC limits. The department is conducting inspection and checking all the necessary standard operating procedures. Once the checking is done, the school is handed a written permission to reopen,” said Jagtap.

Box

*Total schools in PMC limits: 529

*Total schools Tuesday: 160

*Private schools reopened on Tuesday: 126

*PMC run schools reopened Tuesday 34

*Total inspection conducted by PMC teams on Tuesday: 265 visits

*Parents’ consent: around 20 percent.