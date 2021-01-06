e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / All PMC-run schools reopen after lockdown, most private schools await civic body’s letter

All PMC-run schools reopen after lockdown, most private schools await civic body’s letter

There are a total of 529 schools, government and private, in the PMC limits. The department is conducting inspection and checking all the necessary standard operating procedures

pune Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:57 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Students of class nine of Sant Tukkaram Madhyamik Vidhyalaya at Chandan Nagar get their temperatures checked during the re opening of the school in Pune.
Students of class nine of Sant Tukkaram Madhyamik Vidhyalaya at Chandan Nagar get their temperatures checked during the re opening of the school in Pune.(HT PHOTO)
         

A total of 160 schools reopened on Tuesday but many private schools, especially schools with a higher number of students in class 9 and class 10 are yet to receive permission from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

All the PMC-run schools reopened on Tuesday; however, some private schools are pending inspection and will be given the orders to reopen soon, according to PMC officials.

Archana Panch, vice-principal of New English Medium school Ramanbagh said that the Covid test of all teachers is negative.

“We are submitting the test results and the consent from parents to the PMC. After this, we are waiting for the written approval of the officials to grant us permission to start classes 9 and 10,” said Panch.

Madhuri Gokhale, principal at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School (VGS) said that the school is ready to reopen with all the necessary precautions in place.

“Over 50 per cent parents have given consent to sending their children to school. And all our teachers have tested negative for Covid-19. Initially, we were a little apprehensive as we thought the schools may not reopen. But as we are ready now, we shall reopen soon,” said Gokhale.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal at Apte Prashala said that the PMC team visited on Tuesday for inspection.

“We are ready with all the required precautions. We have made different seating arrangements so that social distancing is followed. The consent by parents is very low with us but we are hopeful as schools open up, parents would be willing to let children attend school,” said Sinnarkar.

Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC said that on Tuesday a total of 160 schools reopened.

“There are a total of 529 schools, government and private, in the PMC limits. The department is conducting inspection and checking all the necessary standard operating procedures. Once the checking is done, the school is handed a written permission to reopen,” said Jagtap.

Box

*Total schools in PMC limits: 529

*Total schools Tuesday: 160

*Private schools reopened on Tuesday: 126

*PMC run schools reopened Tuesday 34

*Total inspection conducted by PMC teams on Tuesday: 265 visits

*Parents’ consent: around 20 percent.

top news
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
About 75 million elderly in India suffer from some chronic disease: Health ministry survey
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
SC tells khap members: Punishing someone for falling in love is serious crime
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
iPhone 12 Pro Max review: If you make an investment, let this be it
‘Sachin refused to play cover drive’: Waugh recalls ‘03 Sydney Test
‘Sachin refused to play cover drive’: Waugh recalls ‘03 Sydney Test
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
‘Budhiya’: BJP leader’s jibe at Congress rival goes viral, sparks row | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In