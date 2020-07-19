Ambulance drivers at YCMH in Pimpri Chinchwad demand better facilities

pune

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:19 IST

The ambulance drivers employed at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) are demanding better facilities while transporting Covid patients.

The civic-run hospital has 14 ambulances that operate round the clock. These vehicles are used to transport positive patients and carry deceased to crematorium.

The drivers claim that there are only two ward boys in service for 14 ambulances and demanded two ward boys for each ambulance.

Dr Aniket Lathi, professor and head of ENT department, accepted shortage of ward boys for ambulance service, but assured of increasing manpower shortly.

“The hospital has issued a tender for increasing manpower and soon more hands will join us. Currently, there are four ward boys in every shift and soon the number of ward boys will be eight per shift,” said Lathi.

The drivers said that shortage of ward boys is felt the most when they face emergencies.

“Ward boys at the hospital have different shifts and two ward boys cannot attend all ambulances. Many times we are not provided hand gloves, masks and sanitiser. When we demand it, it is provided after four days,” said an ambulance driver on request of anonymity.

The ambulances are working in three shifts – 9am-3pm, 3pm-11pm, 9pm-7am.

“As more deaths related to Covid-19 was reported last month, hence more ambulances were on duty,” added Lathi.

Drivers want the hospital administration to be more responsible when it comes to protecting the health of staff.

“We should be provided with all protective material,” said an ambulance driver.

As of Friday, PCMC reported a total of 9,790 Covid positive cases, 162 deaths and 5,900 patients have been cured.

As of Saturday, PCMC reported a total of 10,446 Covid positive cases, 175 deaths and 6,480 patients have been cured.

“Load on ambulance drivers have been increasing since last one month, soon hospital will be getting extra staff to help Ambulance drivers,” Anna Bodade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner.