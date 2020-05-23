e-paper
Home / Pune News / Amid misconceptions about Covid-19 spread through animals, owners abandon pets in Pune

Amid misconceptions about Covid-19 spread through animals, owners abandon pets in Pune

pune Updated: May 23, 2020 18:54 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Due to the misconception that pet animals can transmit the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes Covid-19(coronavirus) infection, many owners have abandoned them, said animal activists from the city.

According to animal activists, foreign dog breeds like dobermans, labradors, German shepherds and golden retrievers has been seen roaming on the city streets without food and shelter.

“We have rescued more than 20 foreign breed dogs from the streets during the lockdown period,” said Vineeta Tandon, co-founder and trustee, Animal Rescue Trust.

“Recently in Sangvi, a nine-year-old golden retriever was found with a note around his neck where his (dogs) details and our Trust’s number was written. The dog is currently with a girl who contacted us and now, we will get the dog to the shelter,” added Tandon whose shelter is located in Manjri.

The government had issued guidelines as dogs and cats do not transmit the virus, but still many people have misconceptions, said activists.

“Awareness is still required among people. At many places like Manjri and Hinjewadi, there has been Covid-19 awareness flexes which have been put up which suggest keeping the dogs and cats at bay during this pandemic. I had complained to the people responsible and got the pictures of pets and misinformation removed,” added Tandon.

Animal Adoption and Rescue Team (AART) members, who have been patrolling the city streets, have also noticed a rise in the number of abandoned dogs in the last 60 days of the lockdown.

According to Ajay Pujar, senior volunteer, Animal Adoption and Rescue Team, many foreign breed dogs were seen on the streets in the last two months which is not common. “Our volunteers are working in all the areas and once we get to know about such dogs, our van picks the dog and it is transferred to the shelter,” said Pujar.

“Even many students who have left for their hometowns due to the lockdown have abandoned their dogs so we are rescuing them as well,” added Pujar.

Feed animals

Animal welfare groups from the city – AART (Animal Adoption and Rescue Team) and DAWG (Deccan Animal Welfare Group) has appealed to people to join in the cause of feeding street animals. One can contact 9673988890 for more details.

