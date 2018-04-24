Amrapali petrol pump robbery case solved: Four from a family, three others arrested by Pune police

The Pune police crime branch have busted a well-planned robbery involving four from one family and three others. So far, five persons have been arrested for the crime where money was stolen from two employees of a petrol pump in Amrapali near Market Yard on March 26 , said officials.

The five arrested for stealing the money were identified as Ahmed Anwar Sayyed, 22; Saqib Mehboob Chaudhury alias Latif Bagwan, 20; Suraj alias Mota alias Dastagir Shamshuddin Yalgi, 19; Jamir Ahmed Husain Sayyed, 59, all residents of various areas in Katraj; and Tausif alias Mohsin Jamir Sayyed, 23, also a resident of Katraj, but he maintained another residence in Talegaon Dabhade. Tausif was externed from the city in 2017 for two years.

According to officials, on the morning of the heist, Chaudhury kept watch on the employees of the petrol pump. When they left the premises to deposit the money, he began driving in front of the WagonR - which was used by the employees - in order to notify his colleagues. Meanwhile, Tausif and Suraj were waiting near Hotel Malhar on the Bibvewadi-Kondhwa road. Once the WagonR reached the hotel, Suraj blocked the road with the motorcycle he was riding. Suraj and Tausif robbed the two men in the car and fled the spot. They changed their clothes and met Ahmed and Chaudhury, who were waiting on two different motorbikes to help the two robbers flee the scene. They left the bikes in Dehu road and travelled to Bengaluru, where they were arrested.

While the five men are in police custody, the police are now on the lookout for others involved in the robbery. The police have recovered Rs 24,12,950 of the stolen cash along with a Swift car, Honda Shine motorcycle, TVS Jupiter motorcycle, two Activa moped, mobile phones and weapons. There are three cases of vehicle theft registered for the two-wheeler vehicles recovered in the case.

A case under Sections 394, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused. The complaint was filed by Bernard Das Anthony, 54, a resident of Galande chowk in Ramwadi.The complainant and another employee of the petrol pump had left in a WagonR car to deposit the money in the Bank of India office located at Bhavani peth.

Unit 3 of the crime branch, led by senior police inspector Sitaram More, took over the investigation from the Market Yard police station.

Suraj had been to the petrol pump in the past and observed the employees who used to deposit cash on Mondays. The five hatched a plan to rob the petrol pump employees. There were other attempts to rob the employees which failed before the attempt on March 26.

While the robbers kept around Rs 18 lakh with Tausif's father, Jamir Ahmed Sayyed, the remaining amount was given to his sister who is an air hostess with AirAsia and lives in Bengaluru. Tausif’s brother helped them steal vehicles from the city to facilitate the robbery. Tausif's entire family was aware and involved in the heist and the family kept changing mobile numbers and residence to avoid arrest.

"He was in a dargah when we found him. After almost one and a half hours, we cornered him and asked him to leave the dargah before arresting him," said More.