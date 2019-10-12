An unconventional celebratory moment with cancer patients

pune

Oct 12, 2019

Cancer patients, along with their families, donors and well-wishers of the Care India Medical Society celebrated an unconventional Diwali at the medical society’s annual event “Diwali with a purpose”. The event was held at Sanjog Hall at the Rajendra Singhji Institute on Saturday.

“Vishranti hospital helped me a lot and took care of me during my difficult days. I am here because of the love and dedication of the people of Care India Medical Society,” said one of the patients at the event.

There were several other patients who attended the event and spoke about their survival stories.

“The idea of the event was to highlight the inherent desire of most patients to spend their last moments amidst the near and dear ones. The event encouraged families to take care of the patients by instilling in them values such as strong family bonds,” said NS Nyayapathi, director-founder, Care India Medical Society.

Lt Gen SM Mehta (retd), chief executive officer, The Hans Foundation, New Delhi was the chief guest. Shashank Bhushan, vice-president, HR and India site head, BMC Software India Pvt Ltd; Justice SR Bannurmath, former chairperson of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission and Lt Gen M ATutakne (retd) also presided over the function.

LV Sadasvian, managing trustee, Care India Medical Society, said, “We thought of celebrating Diwali with a purpose wherein we invited cancer patients to speak about their struggle. Most of these patients spoke in public for the first time and this helped them gain confidence. The patients were also felicitated at the event.”

Oct 12, 2019