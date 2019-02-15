Anna Hazare’s health deteriorates, hospitalised due to weakness

Social activist Anna Hazare, 81, was admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar on Thursday for a number of medical tests due to weakness following a seven-day hunger strike that he held demanding the appointment of a Lokpal.

Hazare called off his indefinite fast after seven days on February 5 after Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened and assured to work on his demands.

A statement issued by his office at Ralegan Siddhi said, “Anna Hazare is facing severe weakness due to the indefinite fast earlier. Therefore, he was taken to Ahmednagar where some routine check-up was done. However, as the body weakness is still there, he would need to conduct some more pathological test. Hence, he will be admitted at the Noble hospital till Friday.”

The statement said that there was no reason for any worry and Hazare would be kept in the hospital for check-ups.

The government on February 5 had reached out to Hazare, who was on indefinite fast to push for appointment of anti-corruption watchdog, Lokpal. Hazare called of his fast after an assurance from the chief minister.

The anti-graft activist had launched his hunger strike under the banner of ‘Jan Andolan Satyagraha’ in his village with the demand that the government should set up Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in all states.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:35 IST