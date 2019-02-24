Anonymous blackmailer demands nude video from Pune-based IT professional

The Nigdi police have lodged a case against an unidentified person who sent a 24-year-old Information Technology (IT) professional sexually explicit morphed photos of her on her WhatsApp number after calling her.

The culprit then called her again wherein he threatened to send her photo to her friends and relatives if she did not send a nude video on his WhatsApp number.

The victim panicked after the call and immediately informed the police after which an FIR (First information report) has been lodged in the case.

Police Inspector Amarnath Waghmode incharge of Nigdi police station said, “Forensic examination of the phone is being carried out and digital evidence is being gathered against the suspect. Once the technical report is available we will immediately arrest the suspect under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.”

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 16:24 IST