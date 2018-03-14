Another Kanjarbhat ritual, meant to ‘purify’ women, brought to light in Pune

Yet another practice of the Kanjarbhat community has called attention to itself. In the light of the virginity test custom, a young couple from Sangamner has brought to light another practice meant to purify women of Kanjarbhat community.

During the purification process, the woman in the couple, is supposed to walk 107 steps at a specific place within a specific time period, with nothing but a white cloth on her body, while the panch throw blazing balls of dough in order to 'purify' her, according to Vivek Tamaichikar, who is spearheading the protest against the virginity ritual. The girl's mother gave birth to her after being in a failed marriage to a man from another community (not Kanjarbhat).

The mother then decided to raise the girl with her maternal name. The boy also has a surname from the same gotra - Biddu - of the Kanjarbhat community. The boy and the girl effectively belong to the Biddu gotra. Tamaichikar further explained that, like other communities, marriage with a person from the same gotra is looked down upon in the Kanjarbhat community as well. Therefore, the girl is asked to undergo the purification process, Tamaichikar alleges.

"Yes, I visited the spot after we received a complaint from a person in Mumbai. We held meetings with the parents of the couple and the panch along with other community members. As a precautionary measure, we have sent a notice to multiple people," said assistant police inspector (API) Gopal Umbarkar of Sangamner police station.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Krishna Indrekar, a 55-year-old official working in the state charity commissioner's office in Mumbai, according to the police.