Aparna Firodia booked for attempt to murder

pune Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Chatuhshrungi police booked Aparna Firodia (40), wife of industrialist Ajinkya Firodia, on charges of attempt to murder on Tuesday, after an incident wherein she allegedly attacked her husband with a knife on October 7.

Ajinkya Firodia is the managing director at MV Agusta India and son of noted businessman Arun Firodia, former chairman of Kinetic Group.

She has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

According to the FIR, the incident took place inside the kitchen of their residence at 7.25pm on October 7. Ajinkya in his complaint stated that he was busy chatting with his kids in the house when his wife came to him with his mobile and said “What are you saying. What are you saying about me,’ when I took the mobile from her. A scuffle ensued and she tore my shirt, took a knife lying on the table and attacked me under my right eye and nose and injuring me in the process. She then assaulted me with hands. When my father tried to pacify her, she also charged at him, the complaint stated.

Ajinkya declined to comment on the issue when Hindustan Times contacted him.

ACP Laxman Borate of Khadki division said, “The investigation underway in the case and procedural aspects are being completed.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:30 IST

