Army man’s daughter and CWG double medallist Tejaswani visits Pune’s Artificial Limb Centre

PUNE The Commonwealth Games 2018 double medallist shooter Tejaswini Sawant will be able to spend little time with her family in Pune. The 38-year-old landed in the city on April 16 and on Thursday, she left for Changwon in South Korea to face her next challenge — the Shooting World Cup starting from April 20.

Tejaswini, whose grandfather and father served in the Army, informed her husband Sameer Darekar to cut down the felicitation programmes as she was keen to meet the Army personnel at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Wanowrie.

To fulfil her wish, Sameer had already obtained permission from ALC commandant brigadier SK Ghosh and immediately after landing in Pune, Tejaswini along with Sameer headed for ALC, where she spent some time with the Army personnel.

“It was an emotional visit for Tejaswini as the Army holds a special place in her heart. Her grandfather and her father served in the Army and she was in tears when she met a few jawans at ALC. She dedicated her medals to these brave men,” said Sameer.

“Some of the Army personnel lost their limbs long back, while one jawan had recently lost his leg in a blast in Srinagar. What we observed was that not a single person was complaining about their situation. They have adopted to the new lifestyle in a positive way and their enthusiasm rub off on us. It was a memorable moment for both of us,” he said.

The shooter also saw the activities carried out at the centre. The Artificial Limb Centre was established in Pune in 1944 under the command of Lt Col DS Vohra to provide artificial limbs, orthoses and deliver rehabilitative care to soldiers of the Indian Army, who lost their limbs in combat.

Although ALC was raised with the primary objective of meeting the prosthetic and orthotic requirements of disabled personnel of the armed forces, from 1951 the facilities were gradually extended to civilians as well. Almost 50,000 disabled persons are registered at ALC. Out of them almost 28,000 visit the centre regularly for repairs and replacement of their artificial limbs.