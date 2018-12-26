Arrest yet to be made in Sunday mass mob attack in Kowad

A group of 10 to 12 people with their faces covered attacked the Sunday mass which was being held on December 23 in the border village of Kowad in Kolhapur district.

Deputy SP of Kolhapur Anil Kadam was quoted by ANI as saying, “Ten to twelve people attacked the Sunday prayer mass being held on the premises of a local resident Bhimsen Chauhan in Kolhapur.”

According to police officials, 12 persons who were at the New Life Fellowship Church were attacked by a mob with sharp weapons.

The village is located on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh visited the spot on Monday where he said teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Despite repeated attempts, Deshmukh could not be reached for comments. Police inspector of Chandgad police station could also not be reached.

