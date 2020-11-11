e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / As people’s movement increases, Pune sees a slight rise in positivity rate

As people’s movement increases, Pune sees a slight rise in positivity rate

Administration has been warning about a possible second wave in January or February and the civic body is preparing for early detection and treatment of newer cases

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:33 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
We are expecting a spike in number of cases given that people are crowding markets and public places, says additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal.
We are expecting a spike in number of cases given that people are crowding markets and public places, says additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

Post Dussehra and upcoming festive season, there has been an increase in the movement of people leading to a slight rise in Covid positivity in the city. Since the past five weeks the city saw a dip in the positivity rate indicating a fall in the number of Covid-19 cases, however, since the past one week from October 30 to November 5, the positivity rate has gone up indicating that more number of people are testing positive.

The number of tests being carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is also going down and the city is also seeing a rise in the virus cases.

As per the data from PMC, the city saw a continuous dip in positivity rate which came to 10.8% as of the week between October 23 and October 29 when over 17,853 tests were conducted of which 1,921 tested positive. In the following week, the civic body conducted 17,011 tests between October 30 and November 5 in which 1,970 tested positive.

Despite the civic body conducting about 700 lesser tests compared to the previous week, 50 more cases were reported which led to a rise in the positivity rate.

The administration has been warning about a possible second wave in January or February and the civic body is preparing for early detection and treatment of newer cases.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agrawal said, “These are not actually new cases, but I got to know from private hospitals and labs that they are updating their data and so there has been an increase in the number of cases and not necessarily new cases. We are expecting a spike in number of cases given that people are crowding markets and public places. It is also true that people are not coming forward for testing and most of our wards and testing centres are not able to fulfil their targets. People have probably lost the fear of virus which is not a good thing. Anyone facing symptoms must get themselves tested.”

top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In