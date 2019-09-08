Assembling idols of Ganesh in Pune from all over India

pune

The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, on Bajirao road, has a collection of 600 idols and other religious artefacts. Most of the idols trace their origins to south India, Maharashtra and Gujarat and date back between the 13th and 20th century.

Of the collection, 162 idols are of Lord Ganesh.

Sudhanva Ranade, director of the museum, said, “The highlight this year is the 5ft marble Ganesh statue donated by Milind Marathe. It was carved in Rajasthan in the late 20th century AD. It was sent to us six months ago. Apart from this we have idols of Ganesh in various materials, shapes and sizes. Lord Ganesh holds a special place in every household and these idols reflect the culture and art form of various regions.”

The idols have been collected by the founder Dinkar G Kelkar, who founded the museum in the memory of his only son Raja. “Kelkar’s collection began with everyday arts and craft items. In 1935-40, the collection grew and started taking shape of a museum. In 2020, the collection will complete 100 years and we are fortunate to continue the legacy. We may not have the same zeal as him, but we are taking it ahead with dedication.”

A red coral rock Ganesh idol . ( Ravindra Joshi/HTPhoto )

A 19th century brass idol from Thailand, seen without a crown. ( Ravindra Joshi/HTPhoto )

20th century five-headed stone idol donated by VV Pokharkar ( Ravindra Joshi/HTPhoto )

An 18th century copper idol that reflects strength and power. ( Ravindra Joshi/HTPhoto )

An 18th century canopied brass Ganesh seated on an elephant. ( Ravindra Joshi/HTPhoto )

