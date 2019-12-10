Asthma on the rise in Pune, say health experts

pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 21:12 IST

Doctors in the city have reported high incidence in the number of asthma cases in the city.

While a study released by the pharma company Cipla said that there was a 45 per cent increase in the number of asthma cases in the city 2019, other health experts expressed a similar viewpoint.

Dr. Sanjay Mankar, President of Indian Association of Paediatrics, Pune, said, “Maharashtra is among the top three states in the country with maximum asthma patients. For per one lakh people, there are 2775 asthma patients in the country, out of which 11% may die due to asthma.

Paediatrician Dr Tushar Parikh said, “Increase in smoke, household pollution including incense sticks can also cause asthma. Household pollution is the first source of pollution for children as young as six-months old.

The study stated that around one third of the population in the city will develop asthma before the age of 20-years.

Doctors who were present at the launch of an awareness campaign for the use of inhalers, on Tuesday, said that although inhalers were the best solution to get asthma under control, the social stigma forced patients to quit using inhalers.

The reasons for rise in asthma was attributed to air pollution, increase in air particulate matter, smoking, nutritional deficiency, hereditary predisposition and ignorance amongst parents.