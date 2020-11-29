e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / At Serum, Modi discusses vaccine production, ramping up capacity

At Serum, Modi discusses vaccine production, ramping up capacity

Modi landed at SII’s Hadapsar campus at 4:45 pm via a special helicopter from Pune’s Lohegaon airport

pune Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:23 IST
Yogesh Joshi
Yogesh Joshi
Hindustan Times, Pune
Government officials welcome PM Narendra Modi at the Lohegaon airport on Saturday. Modi landed at SII’s Hadapsar campus at 4:45 pm via a special helicopter.
Government officials welcome PM Narendra Modi at the Lohegaon airport on Saturday. Modi landed at SII’s Hadapsar campus at 4:45 pm via a special helicopter.(HT PHOTO )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday reviewed various aspects related to the Covishield vaccine being produced at the Pune-based firm.

After his visit, PM Modi tweeted, “Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also, took a look at their manufacturing facility.”

Modi landed at SII’s Hadapsar campus at 4:45 pm via a special helicopter from Pune’s Lohegaon airport where he arrived from Hyderabad. At SII, Modi inspected various facilities and interacted with Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer, SII, along with his father Cyrus and other officials.

Modi spent an hour at SII interacting with the officials inside a conference room. His Pune visit was a part of a three-city tour to review the status of vaccine development in India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister arrived at Ahmedabad’s Zydus Biotech Park after which he visited Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad before arriving at Serum.

“PM Narendra Modi is extremely knowledgeable on vaccines and vaccine production. We were amazed at what he already knew. There was very little to explain to him, except for going into detail on different variable vaccines and the challenges that we may face ahead in terms of regulators,” said Poonawalla.

Pune-based Serum institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

Both University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Monday said that their coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials, raising hopes for arrival of shots in India by the end of the year.

top news
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Highlights: Australia beat India by 51 runs
Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Highlights: Australia beat India by 51 runs
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
Audi upgrades 2021 e-tron SUV with 22kW on-board charger, new steering wheel
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In