e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

Attending PM Modi’s rally in Pune? Here are parking provisions in place for October 17

pune Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To avoid traffic snarls during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided parking facility at 10 locations in the city.

Madhuri Misal, BJP city unit president, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the BJP had made parking arrangements at Mutha riverbed, Renuka Swaroop School, Maharashtra mitra mandal college, New English School, Sanas Ground, Muktangan School, open demarcated spaces at Swargate, Khadak and Dattawadi, Katariya School, Nehru Stadium, Scout ground and Garware College, so that citizens and party workers can park their vehicles at these locations and attend the rally.

The 21 candidates who are contesting elections from the district will be present at the rally.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:21 IST

top news
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
Ayodhya verdict reserved by Supreme Court after marathon hearings: 10 points
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
‘Now we know why…’: PM pans NCP for underworld connections after ED summons
PMC Bank customers demand Rs 5000 crore bailout package from PM Modi
PMC Bank customers demand Rs 5000 crore bailout package from PM Modi
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
Drama at Ayodhya hearing as lawyer tears map, CJI says ‘we will walk out’
‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin
‘DMK will reveal truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death’, says Stalin
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Faster than Rohit, Gayle: Mumbai teen smashes world record in Vijay Hazare
Kashmir: Centre must restore rights. But terror can’t be ignored
Kashmir: Centre must restore rights. But terror can’t be ignored
PM Modi’s ‘doob maro’ jibe at Opposition over Art 370 | Maharashtra polls
PM Modi’s ‘doob maro’ jibe at Opposition over Art 370 | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya HearingKarwa Chauth 2019Happy Birthday Hema MaliniRedmi Note 8 ProAlia BhattKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News