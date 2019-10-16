Attending PM Modi’s rally in Pune? Here are parking provisions in place for October 17

pune

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:21 IST

To avoid traffic snarls during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has provided parking facility at 10 locations in the city.

Madhuri Misal, BJP city unit president, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the BJP had made parking arrangements at Mutha riverbed, Renuka Swaroop School, Maharashtra mitra mandal college, New English School, Sanas Ground, Muktangan School, open demarcated spaces at Swargate, Khadak and Dattawadi, Katariya School, Nehru Stadium, Scout ground and Garware College, so that citizens and party workers can park their vehicles at these locations and attend the rally.

The 21 candidates who are contesting elections from the district will be present at the rally.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:21 IST