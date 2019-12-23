e-paper
Avoid raising CAA, NRC issues during celebration: Pune administration

Avoid raising CAA, NRC issues during celebration: Pune administration

pune Updated: Dec 23, 2019 22:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Pune district administration has appealed to visitors coming to Bhima Koregaon to avoid raising issues related to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and other subjects during the Bhima-Koregaon anniversary celebrations on January 1.

The administration has asked visitors not to shout slogans and carry placards regarding these issues as it can disturb peace in the area.

“Our focus is to make sure that the crowd is not used by anyone for any other purpose to disturb peace the area. The administration is firm and will not allow this,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

The administration is also asking leaders not to give any provocative speeches while issuing permissions for various programmes on the anniversary. Besides, a thick security blanket with aerial surveillance this time is already being implemented in the district. The rural police and central agencies will be keeping a very close watch on the crowds visiting the area. The area witnessed clashes between Dalit and right-wing groups on January 1, 2018, during the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon

