Back-to-back events at Symbiosis Colleges in Pune

Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies is gearing up for the 10th edition of Sympulse, the student and youth festival. The five-day festival begins on January 16, 2019, at the Viman Nagar campus.

Sympulse is the culmination of culture and youth talent in management, entrepreneurship and arts. The fest has everything from sports, music and cultural activities, business events and more. Sympulse is also famed for having many well-known companies as sponsors . The media coverage has been done by prominent media companies like VH1, 9XO and MTV in the past.

The most important side of the fest is that it is completely managed by the students of SCMC. The fest allows the students to learn in real time about how to implement the management theory learnt in class.

Symbiosis College will be hosting Fest-O-Comm on January 22 and 23, 2019. It is the annual communications festival hosted by the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (PG), Pune. The theme for this year’s festival is illusion. Fest-O-Comm 2019, will be a spectacular mix of events, which will range from cultural performances to tasks that test one’s business acumen. The organising committee of Fest-O-Comm is spearheaded by the co-curricular cell, popularly known as SIMCult.

The organising committee also consists of logistic cell, creative cell, branding cell in addition to the various circles like dance circle, music circle, drama circle and photography circle. All activities are run through student enterprises. At least 60 members are actively involved for Fest O Comm. This festival helps students understand and experience the importance of team work and collaboration.

