Before Diwali sales, registration relief from Maha-Rera for projects with completion certificate

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:32 IST

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) on Saturday clarified that projects spread across less than 500sqm or with less than eight apartments need not register with it.

Such projects can register the properties without the Rera certificate if it has received the completion or occupancy certificates from the competent authority before the agreement for sale deed.

This move is expected to boost homebuyer sentiment in the Diwali season, according to experts.

On September 20, a government resolution issued by the property registration department insisted on Rera registration of all properties. Instructions were also issued to the registration offices not to register any projects without Rera registration.

President of Credai Pune-Metro Suhas Merchant said Credai had written to inspector-general of registration (IGR) Anil Kawde and Maha-Rera for amending its guidelines.

“We want to help mitigate the difficulties of genuine developers and homebuyers at large as there must be many people who would want to buy homes during the upcoming festival season. We have requested the IGR to instruct all sub-registrars in the state to commence the registration processes which are on hold,” said Merchant.

The same rule is applied in case of plotted development where the land has received N/A certificate and redevelopment projects that do not involve marketing, advertising.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:18 IST