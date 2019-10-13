e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Before Diwali sales, registration relief from Maha-Rera for projects with completion certificate

pune Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:32 IST
HT Correspondent 
HT Correspondent 
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Maha-Rera) on Saturday clarified that projects spread across less than 500sqm or with less than eight apartments need not register with it.

Such projects can register the properties without the Rera certificate if it has received the completion or occupancy certificates from the competent authority before the agreement for sale deed.

This move is expected to boost homebuyer sentiment in the Diwali season, according to experts.

On September 20, a government resolution issued by the property registration department insisted on Rera registration of all properties. Instructions were also issued to the registration offices not to register any projects without Rera registration.

President of Credai Pune-Metro Suhas Merchant said Credai had written to inspector-general of registration (IGR) Anil Kawde and Maha-Rera for amending its guidelines.

“We want to help mitigate the difficulties of genuine developers and homebuyers at large as there must be many people who would want to buy homes during the upcoming festival season. We have requested the IGR to instruct all sub-registrars in the state to commence the registration processes which are on hold,” said Merchant.

The same rule is applied in case of plotted development where the land has received N/A certificate and redevelopment projects that do not involve marketing, advertising.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:18 IST

top news
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Man with 56-inch chest did it in one go’: Amit Shah on Article 370 move
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News