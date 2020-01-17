Bhama Askhed project: Single installment compensation to farmers, ays Ajit Pawar

pune

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 20:27 IST

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and Pune district guardian minister, on Friday, instructed municipal officers to fast-track work on the Bhama Askhed project and compensate farmers.

“The project has been delayed and 80 per cent of the work has been completed. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officers will give compensation to farmers in a single installment and expedite the project,” said Pawar.

Pawar also said that the project must be completed as the compensation has been decided previously.

On December 28, 2019, Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting of the canal committee in Pune and said that Rs 450 crore is yet to be paid to the farmers, out of which Rs 250 crore will be paid by PMC and Rs 200 crore by PCMC. Of this, the civic body has already paid Rs 45 crore to farmers who will be affected by the project.

Wadgaon sheri MLA Sunil Tingre who was also present for the meeting said, “Water coming from the Bhama Askhed dam is important for Pune city, mainly for areas along Ahmednagar road, Kharadi, Kalyaninagar, and Vimannagar. The water from the dam will help reduce water scarcity in these areas. Pawar has asked us to complete the project on priority basis.

The Bhama Askhed water pipeline project was designed to meet drinking water needs of 14.5 lakh residents of eastern Pune. However, agitations by farmers and issues of rightful compensation for land acquired is causing a hindrance to the project.

The project work was stopped in October 2015 by a few local MLAs. However, work could not begin even after former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MLA Girish Bapat intervened.