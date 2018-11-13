Bhima Koregaon violence: accused denies knowledge of right-wing WhatsApp trigger

Sharad Kaluram Dabhade, who is among those accused of participating in the anti-Dalit riots at Bhima Koregaon denied on Monday that he was a part of the WhatsApp group which allegedly incited mob violence against Dalits leading to the riots in Pune district.

“It is incorrect. I don’t know about the WhatsApp group and the conversations and communication now shown to me,” said Dabhade during his cross examination before the Bhima Koregaon judicial commission hearing on Monday. The cross examination was conducted by Advocate BG Bansode representing the Dalit victims of the riots during the commission hearing.

Dabhade is an accused in the Vadhu Budruk case related to the forcible removal of the board outside the samadhi of Govind Gopal Mahar, the person who is believed to have performed the last rites of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Advocate Bansode alleged during his cross-examination that the WhatsApp group carried out systematic dissemination of information related to mobilization of Hindus and inciting of violence against the Dalits. Dabhade has been charged under the relevant sections of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and is currently out on bail.

Dabhade denied knowledge of the ‘Ek Hindu…lakh Hindu’ slogan which, Bansode said, was an appeal made by Hindu organisations to come to Vadhu Budruk at the Samadhi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on January 1 to counter the people who are spreading the distorted history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj .

He also rejected the suggestion by advocate Bansode that the rioting at Vadhu Budruk and Koregaon Bhima were the result of a conspiracy by Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Bhide Guruji in which he participated from the stage of planning till execution.

Replying to different questions ranging from his arrest in connection with Vadhu Budruk case and being sent to jail for illegal activities, Dabhade said he was falsely implicated in the case and arrested.

He rejected Bansode’s suggestion that he was the “Dharkari”or the leader who had sent a message on the WhatsApp group to incite violence.

Prakash Ambedkar to argue

Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar is scheduled to be present before the Judicial Commission on Tuesday and conduct his arguments in the case. Ambedkar had alleged previously that the failure of the state government had led to the January 1 riots. He has demanded that Chief secretary Sumit Mullick be examined for his role in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Who is on judicial commission?

The Maharashtra government appointed the judicial commission under retired Justice Jai Narayan Patel, to conduct a probe into the Bhima-Koregaon violence which erupted on Jan 1,2018 Besides, Justice Patel, State Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick is also a member of the commission.The two-member committee earlier visited the Vijay Stambh memorial and Vadhu Budruk village and some other places during its official visit in May. The commission received as many as 174 affidavits during the first phase and 166 affidavits during the extended deadline period. As many as 25 affidavits were submitted in Mumbai, taking the total number of affidavits to 365, which were submitted before the commission.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 14:21 IST