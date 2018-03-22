Bhima-Koregaon violence: Ekbote remanded in 14-day judicial custody

Bhima-Koregaon violence prime accused and Samasta Hindu Aghadi leader Milind Ekbote was sent to fourteen days in judicial custody by a city sessions court on Wednesday. Setting aside the police demand for seven days’ extension, the court remanded the Hindutva leader to judicial custody, after six days in police custody. A failed attempt was also made to deface him with black ink when he was produced at the Shivajinagar court premises on Monday.

Ekbote is facing charges of inciting violence, attempt to murder and atrocities against Dalits in the Bhima-Koregaon violence that erupted in Pune on January 1 and left one dead and several others injured including 10 policemen.

Advocate Amol Dange, who represented Ekbote in the court, said that an application seeking bail for Ekbote has been filed. The court will take up the bail plea on Thursday.

The decision was made by additional sessions judge Pralhad Bhagure with advocate Vilas Patare as the public prosecutor. The statement reads, “There is no satisfactory progress in the investigation. Sufficient opportunity has been availed by investigation officer to conduct custodial interrogation. No ground to extend police custody. Hence, accused taken in judicial custody till April 4, 2018.”

The judge also took cognisance of the failed ink attack which took place during the last hearing when Ekbote’s police custody was extended by two days, after he had spent four days in custody. The Hindu outfit leader will spend the night at Yerawada central jail before his bail application is heard on Thursday morning. Judge Bhagure asked the jail authorities to take precautionary measures in order to avoid such incidents at the jail premises while Ekbote is in custody.

The order further read, “It appears from the record that there was an ink assault that happened on the accused on March 19, 2018. Considering the allegations against the accused, the jail authority should take proper precaution while giving security to the accused (sic.).”

Ekbote’s supporters had attacked the police after the failed ink attack. They had also gathered around the police force and raised slogans demanding Ekbote’s release and identity of the man responsible for the ink attack. Three persons were arrested after being booked under Sections 353, 332, 352 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shivajinagar police station for the ink attack on Ekbote. The three were identified as Sanjay Waghmare (30), Vitthal Khade (23), and Audesh Yadav (27), according to the police.