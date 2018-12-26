Bhusawal youth arrested in Pune for pretending to be AFMC medical cadet

The Wanowrie police on Tuesday have arrested a youth identified as Sayyad Junaid Akhtar, 20, for impersonation and pretending to be a trainee medical cadet at the country’s premiere Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune. The accused during police interrogation claimed that his family members were pressurising him, especially his elder brother, to secure admission in a reputed medical college in the state, said officials.

Akhtar, a native of Bhusawal, is a Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (HSC) pass out and the police have recovered fake rubber stamps in the name of the AFMC Commandant and the admissions department from Akhtar’s possession. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody for four days.

According to the police, Akhtar got a AFMC trainee doctor’s uniform stitched to show his family members that he had got admission to AFMC. Junaid in his twenties, however, he could not put the proper rank on his shoulder strapsand shoes matching the original uniform of the medical cadets who are trained at AFMC and got caught by the security guards near the gate of the Command Hospital on Monday evening.

“He had prepared fake documents, including rubber stamps related to admission and college administration and even an identity card. The army security personnel questioned him due to his suspicious movement and attire. He was questioned and upon frisking, a fake identity car and bogus admission documents were found from his possession,” said police inspector Sanjay Gawari of the Wanowrie police station. Akhtar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to forgery, cheating and impersonation.

Sayyed had come to Pune two days ago and did all what he could to convince his family that he had secured admission to a medical college and got an AFMC trainee medical cadet uniform stitched, took a picture in the uniform. “The security guards at AFMC stopped him at the gates on Monday evening. They brought him to the police station after which he was interrogated by our men. He revealed that he took the step under pressure from family members,” said Sanjay Gawari.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:26 IST