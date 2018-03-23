BJP U-turn gives Pune ‘free’ parking for 6 months

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, took a U-turn on the city’s new parking policy and postponed its implementation by six months, appointing a committee headed by Pune mayor Mukta Tilak to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the new parking policy - no free public parking at any time, any where - will be executed on only five roads in the city.

The parking policy was to come up before the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) general body for final approval on Friday, but the BJP’s sudden change of plan removed the need for the same.

The BJP had earlier approved the parking policy in the standing committee on the instructions of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Opposition party leader, the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Arvind Shinde declined the invitation to join the new parking committee and demanded only experts in the field be on it.

BJP members Sunil Kamble and deputy mayor Siddharth Dhende suggested scrapping parking charges for the night hours completely. Several elected members then suggested executing the policy on a pilot basis on five roads.

All opposition parties said that they are not opposed to the policy, but did not want to execute it hurriedly.

Several opposition parties held agitations in front of the PMC headquarters with much slogan shouting and banner waving to oppose the implementation of the policy.