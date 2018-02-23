Bodies of two adults, one minor found in nullah in Somwar peth

The bodies of two adults and one minor boy were found abandoned under mysterious circumstances in a nullah in busy Somwar Peth area of the city on Friday evening. The officials of Faraskhana and Samarth police station rushed to the spot on receiving the information. Assistant Commissioner ( Crime I ) Sameer Shaikh also visited the spot of crime late evening.

The police said there were several injury marks on the bodies and so police suspect it to be a case of murder. Till late Friday evening, the bodies were removed from the nullah and police officials were in process of noting down the details.

The police said multiple marks of assault with a sharp weapon were found on one man's face and so the police found it difficult to ascertain his identity. "The minor boy would be around 16 to 17 years old. We are in the process of establishing the identity and cause of death of the deceased," said a police official.Sniffer dog squad was also placed in action to trace the killers.