Bombs seized from poachers explode at Maharashtra Forest Department

The Paud office of the Maharashtra Forest Department has been heavily damaged after crude bombs seized from poachers exploded on the office premises on Wednesday morning. The seized bombs are used for poaching wild animals, officials said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

Forest officials said the extreme heat could have been a reason for the bombs exploding.

At least 89 seized crude bombs were in the possession of the forest department at the Paud office, some 45 kilometres from Pune.

After keeping the bombs inside the office early on Wednesday morning, the officials left, after which the explosions took place. The blasts tore off the roof of the forest office and furniture, including chairs and tables, were badly damaged. Walls of the office sustained cracks. Annabathula Shreelaxmi, deputy conservator of forest, said these crude bombs were confiscated during raids at the Tamhini Wildlife Sanctuary.

“We have started our departmental enquiry and only after a detail investigation, will we come to know the actual reason behind the explosion. It is fortunate the incident did not occur during office hours,” said Shreelaxmi.Ashok Dhumal, police inspector, Paud Police station, said, “After an initial investigation it was found that pellets were used in these handmade bombs which were used for hunting purposes. These stored bombs went off because of improper storage.”

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:30 IST