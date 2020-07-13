Builder arrested for ordering murder of youth allegedly in relationship with daughter

pune

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:57 IST

Three men were arrested, including a city-based builder, for the brutal murder of a man in Shahu Vasahat, Parvati on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Milind Sarode (21) a resident of Janta Vasahat. He worked as a driver for a local catering company, according to officials of Dattawadi police station.

The three men arrested in the case were identified as Adesh Nanaware (24), Bomblya alias Ayush Kale (24), and Yashwant Kamble (50), all residents of Pune. Nanavare and Kale both have a history of body offences against them. While Nanaware has a case against him in 2017, Kale has one in 2017 and one in 2018.

The body was discovered by the police in a residential area near Balaji wholesale shop in Shahu Vasahat, Parvati.

Kamble is a builder whose 19-year-old daughter was involved in a love affair with the deceased, according to police. He is accused of ordering the murder of Sarode for his involvement with his daughter.

“Nanavare used to work as a driver for the builder and used to consider the girl his sister. He was also against the affair,” said senior police inspector Devidas Gheware of Dattawadi police station.

While one of them shot Sarode, the two others attacked him with sharp weapons, according to police. The deceased man had one gunshot wound on his body and deep gashes caused by a sharp weapon.

The two young men were in the process of fleeing the city while the police were on a lookout for them for hours after the murder came to light.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Saurabh Mohol (21), a friend of the deceased man.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25), 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.