Burglar who broke into PuLa Deshpande’s house in Pune arrested

PUNE A man has been arrested by the Pune police for an attempted burglary at the house of the late celebrated Marathi author, Purushottam Lakshman (PuLa) Deshpande.

The arrested man has been identified as Jeetsingh alias Jeetu Rajpalsingh Taak, 24, a resident of Birajdar Vasti in Vaiduwadi, Ramtekdi, Hadapsar. The arrested was made by Unit 1 of the Pune police crime branch, on June 20.

"We went inside the house, but there were only books. So we left from there. We were looking for something valuable," said Taak, on the rare occasion of an accused being allowed to answer questions by the media while in police custody.

Dadya Swapnil Randive, Ganesh Rathod and Karansingh Rajputsingh Dudhani, all residents of Hadapsar, were also identified as accomplices of Taak in the case. While Dadya and Rathod are on the run, Dudhani is already in Yerawada Central jail in a case of preparation for dacoity at Hadapsar police station.