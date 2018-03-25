Burning heat: Temperature in Vidarbha touches 40 degrees Celsius, Pune records 37 degrees Celsius

According to weather forecasts released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Vidarbha are likely to experience a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures by one degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours while the city too witnessed an increase in temperatures.

On Sunday, most parts of Vidarbha experienced slightly higher maximum temperatures with Chandrapur recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 40.4 degrees Celsius.

Pune, too, experienced a higher maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The city registered the second lowest minimum temperature on Sunday at 16.6 degrees Celsius.

Nagpur also recorded a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was higher than normal expected temperature by 1.1 degrees Celsius. Akola recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was higher than normal by one degrees Celsius.

IMD officials said that across the state, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Nashik at 16 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Vidarbha also experienced an increase in minimum temperatures by 1.3 - 1.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

According to IMD, the change in weather is because of the trough from sub-­Himalayan West Bengal to Marathawada across east Jharkhand, interior Odisha, southChhattisgarh and Vidarbha in lower levels and an anticyclone over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Andhra coast. With this, the meteorological conditions are also conducive for rise in maximumtemperatures by 2­3 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country in the next two to three days.

Currently, from March 26 to March 29, the weather across the state and in Goa is expected to be dry and no rainfall has been predicted by IMD till March 29.