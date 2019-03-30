C-DAC to host tech conclave on April 4-5 in Pune

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) will organise a two-day technology conclave on April 4 and 5, 2019, at C-DAC innovation park, Panchavati, Pashan.

Hemant Darbari, director general, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, said, “As our nation embarks upon its most revolutionary phase of digital transformation, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has committed itself to explore and engage in the avant-garde visionary areas and excel beyond the present areas of research.”

“It will help transform human lives through technological advancement,” added Darbari.

A demonstration of technologies and applications will be showcased at exhibitions during the conclave.

Eminent experts of international repute from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Niti Ayog, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, research labs and industry like Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Intel, Nvidia, Atos, Mellanox, NetApp and DataDirect Networks will deliberate on the focused research areas and provide deep insights through their synergetic ideas.

