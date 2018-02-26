Cancer survivor from Pune to form charitable trust to help cancer patients

A blood cancer survivor, Nikhil Ganguly, has decided to come up with a social medical charitable trust which will help establish a cancer hospital in Pune soon. Ganguly, 54, was diagnosed with blood cancer way back in 1996 when he was just 33 years old. It was after he saw the struggles of cancer patients and their families, who found it difficult to afford the treatment, that Ganguly decided to form the charitable trust.

The announcement about the opening of the charitable trust was made by Ganguly in the city on Sunday. Oncologist Dr Reena Nair, who treated Ganguly when he suffered from blood cancer, was also present at the event. The event also saw the presence of various cancer survivors from the city who shared their views about the importance of having a cancer hospital providing treatment at affordable costs.

According to Ganguly, a cancer hospital would be built through the trust with an aim to provide affordable treatment to cancer patients.

Ganguly said, "When I was diagnosed with blood cancer, I was not financially strong. I started my treatment under Dr Reena Nair at Tata Memorial hospital, Mumbai, who was very helpful. I was cured in two years but during my time as a cancer patient, I came across many others who were financially struggling to get basic treatment for cancer," said Ganguly.

Ganguly, who is a goldsmith, started providing financial help to cancer patients as his business grew. After helping several patients undergo treatment, Ganguly has now decided to establish a cancer hospital which would provide cancer treatment at a low cost to patients in need.

"On Sunday, we have announced that a charitable trust would be formed. Now we will decide a name for the trust and then register it. The money collected by the trust would be used to build a hospital dedicated to providing affordable treatment for cancer patients," said Ganguly.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Reena Nair said, “Ganguly came to Tata Memorial Hospital for treatment in 1996. Even after being cured, he kept coming to the hospital with a view to provide financial help to needy patients seeking cancer treatment. He has, till date, helped a lot of patients financially.”

Dr Nair added that the trust would go a long way in helping cancer patients.