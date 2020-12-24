e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Car crashes into two-wheeler, one dead

Car crashes into two-wheeler, one dead

The deceased was identified as Sunita Balkrushna Jadhav (45), a resident of Sai Chowk in Navi Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad

pune Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:48 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
Jadhav was riding a Hero Pleasure two-wheeler while the woman was driving a white Tata Nano
Jadhav was riding a Hero Pleasure two-wheeler while the woman was driving a white Tata Nano(Getty Images)
         

A woman was booked for crashing her Tata Nano car into a two-wheeler in Sangvi phata area on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sunita Balkrushna Jadhav (45), a resident of Sai Chowk in Navi Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Jadhav was riding a Hero Pleasure two-wheeler while the woman was driving a white Tata Nano.

The accused woman was identified as Hrutu Manish Gupta (42), a resident of Pimple Saudagar who was driving a Tata Nano car registered in Pune city. Both women are housewives.

“Both the vehicles were heading in the same direction. Nano’s mirror touched the deceased woman’s vehicle and she fell and sustained a head injury which instantly caused her death. The Nano driver took her to the hospital,” said police sub-inspector Vinod Shendkar of Sangvi police station

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shivprasad Jadhav (28), son of the deceased woman.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sangvi police station.

top news
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
No postal ballot pilot planned for non-Gulf NRIs: Election Commission
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
Gautam Gambhir’s message to Team India ahead of MCG Test exudes confidence
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In