Car driver booked for risking 11 lives in Bibvewadi

Bibvewadi police registered a (FIR) against a Ford car driver for negligent and rash driving after at least 11 persons were injured when the driverless car owned by the accused came down a slope in full speed in Bibvewadi on September 15 evening. The accident caused a serious traffic jam on the Bibvewadi –Yevalewadi road.

The accused, identified as Ambujkumar Surajchandra Sinha, came to a temple in upper Indiranagar in his car with his wife. He stopped the car on a steep slope while his wife went to buy flowers. The car was in neutral gear and the hand brake was not engaged. The car started moving and hit the pedestrians and three cars before coming to a screeching halt.

The FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Police rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital and eight out of the 11 injured were discharged the same night .

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 17:35 IST