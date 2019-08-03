Car with 3 students falls into Indrayani river: 1 dead, 1 safe, 1 missing

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 02:04 IST

A 20-year-old college student who was washed away in the strong current of the flooded Indrayani river at Takawe, Maval taluka, on Thursday is still missing.

Akshay Jagtap a third-year student was with his two friends - Sanket Aswale (20) and Akshay Dhage (20), in a Swift car which crashed into the railing and fell into the river.

The three students were returning home after filling their third-year admission forms for B.Com course at a college in Wadgaon Maval. Aswale was driving the car while Dhage was in the rear seat at the time of the accident.

One of the students Dhage managed to swim to safety, while Aswale’s body was fished out on Friday.

Maval tehsildar, revenue officials and police officials are jointly assessing the situation and several residents and rescuers from the nearby areas have joined the search operation.

According to the Wadgaon Maval police, the speeding car first crashed into the bridge’s railings and then plunged into the river near Takave village, 50km from here, at around 1 pm.

“A team of the NDRF along with police and a local group have launched an operation to find the missing persons,” said a police officer.

“It crashed into the railings of the bridge and fell into the swollen river. While one person, identified as Akshay Dhage, swam to safety after coming out of the car by opening its door, the two others - Sanket Aswale and Akshay Jagtap - were swept away in the river with the SUV,” he added.

According to the rural police, the trio was returning to Takawe from the direction of Kanhe Phata and as they approached the bridge over the Indrayani at Takawe.

Aswale lost control over the wheels and the car skid off the bridge and crashed into the railing and plunged into the river.

Sachinand Gawade, Second in Command, NDRF 5 battalion said search operations were conducted throughout the day on Saturday but the body could not be traced.

(With inputs from Agency)

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 02:04 IST