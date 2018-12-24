Case against three truck drivers for carrying suspected beef seized by Pimpri Chinchwad police

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three truck drivers who were travelling from various parts of Maharashtra to Mumbai, for allegedly carrying beef.

While one truck carrying 24 tonnes of suspected beef was intercepted at Urse toll plaza on Friday, another carrying at least 4 tonnes of meat was intercepted at the same spot on Sunday morning. A Toyota Etios suspected to be carrying 800 kilogrammes of meat was recovered in Chakan.

While all the three claim that the meat there were transporting was not beef, the police have however sent the meat for tests to verify the claim.

Out of the three incidents, two truck drivers have been arrested by the Talegaon Dabhade police and one of them claimed that the meat was meant to be exported to Georgia. The arrests have been made based on the information provided by the ‘cow protection volunteers’.

"We arrested one of the truck drivers on Friday, presented him in court on Saturday and he was remanded to police custody for two days. He was identified as Mohammad Akram Ansari, 24. He had a certificate but we are verifying the authenticity of the certificate," said police inspector (crime) Narayanrao Pawar of Talegaon Dabhade police station.

"He was carrying 24 tonne meat packed in small packages. He had transport papers and claims to have export-related documents as well, will be produced in court," said police sub inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajgire of Talegain Dabhade police station who is investigating the case.

The driver of the tempo truck was identified as Sameer Hussain Shaikh, 32, who was arrested on Sunday and will be produced in court on Monday. Cases were registered at Talegaon Dabhade and Chakan police station against all the drivers.

