Case filed against MSEDCL for death of teen that took place in February

A case was registered against local officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), on Thursday, for the death of a teenager who was electrocuted by a live wire in February.

The deceased child has been identified as Mahesh Suresh Galphaade, 14, a resident of Kalas Malwadi, in Vishrantwadi. The boy was electrocuted on February 7 at 4:30pm near Pathan Baba Dargah, located along Dighi road bridge. The teenager was electrocuted near an open sewage line behind his house.

Arun Awhad, senior police inspector, Vishrantwadi police station, said, “The live wire was lying unattended when the boy went near the open sewage. The incident happened in February, so there was no chance of rain then. We do not know who is the local official responsible for that area. We are in touch with the department for it.”

The incident was recorded as an accidental death report at Vishrantwadi police station. A complaint was lodged by the deceased boy’s mother Renuka Suresh Galphaade, 32, who works as a labourer.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the MSEDCL officials at Vishrantwadi police station. Police sub-inspector SA Narale of Vishrantwadi police station is investigating the case.

