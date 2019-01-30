Central Railway Pune division inaugurates training centre at Ghorpadi

With an aim to promote the basic intricacies of the mechanisms of Indian railways, Central Railways Pune division on January 29 inaugurated a training centre at its Ghorpadi yard.

DK Sharma,General Manager, central railway while addressing a press conference in the city said, “We have converted a retired air conditioned coach into a training centre. An exhibition in the centre pertaining to informative details of the Indian railway mechanisms is available to all railway personals.”

He added, “The exhibition will have rolling stocks of the Indian railways including small ones used for toy trains. It will also have basic details like lengths and width of the train tracks along with history of the Indian railways.”

The training centre will soon be opened to public use, added Sharma although he failed to mention when.

Sharma was in the city for the annual inspection of the Central railway Pune division.A detailed inspection of stations from Lonavla to Daund was done.

“Pune division of railways is certainly at the fore front when it comes to infrastructure development. Be it the proposed yard modelling of the Pune railway station or the establishment of the Daund chord line which will reduce the travel time by 30 minutes, the work undertaken towards development and deserves adulation” said Sharma.

He also announced 100 per cent electrification of central railways including Pune division by the end of 2019, which according to Sharma will bring out a revolutionary change in the Central Railway division of Indian Railways.

