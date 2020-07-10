Centralised admissions for Class 11 in PMC’s newly merged villages

pune

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:38 IST

PUNE The admissions for Class 11 students in newly added villages in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits will be done through a centralised process, said Meena Shendekar, deputy directorate of education (DyDe), on Thursday.

The admissions for Class 11 for this academic year have started from July 7. This will be the first time when the colleges in these villages will come under the DyDe admission procedure.

These newly added villages under PMC jurisdiction are Kalas, Dhanori, Lohegaon (north and east region), Mundhwa (Keshwanagar East), Hadapsar (Sadesatranali), Phursungi, Urali Devachi (southeast), Mohammadwadi, Undri, Yewalewadi, Katraj, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk, Ambegaon Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Shivane, Bavdhan Khurd, Vadgaon Khurd, Baner and Balewadi.

The admissions for the students will be done on https://pune.11admission.org.in.

According to officials, all the colleges from these villages have been instructed that they should not do offline admissions.