Chandrakant Patil, witness, cross examined on history related to Bhima Koregaon

Chandrakant Patil, a freelance journalist who deposed in the presence of Bhima Koregaon judicial commission members justice JN Patel and Sumit Mullick, was cross-examined by advocate Kiran Channe for Ravindra Chandane and Amol Wankhede, the victims of Bhima Koregaon violence, on Friday. The questions were related to history where the Channe elicited responses related to different aspects of history related to the incident. To a question worded “I put to you that in spite of having knowledge of documents and evidence brought on record by other researchers relating to the battle of Bhima Koregaon, you have deliberately ignored them and filed your affidavit to suit your view of the events and participation of persons as soldiers in the battle of Bhima Koregaon?, he replied “It is incorrect.”

To another question on whether Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj belonged to caste Maratha and he took all persons of all castes, races, creeds and religions along with him to establish ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ all over the country, Patil said that it was correct.

Patil said, “During my research, I learnt that only three battalions had participated in the battle of Bhima Koregaon. These were attachment of (1) Madras Artillery, (2) Battalion of 1st Bombay Native Infantry and (3) 17-Poona Auxiliary Horse Battalion. I did not examine the castes, races and religions of the persons manning these battalions and therefore I cannot say whether persons of caste Mahars participated in the battle. Whatever was available with me, I have produced before the commission.”

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 16:05 IST