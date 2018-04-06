City expected to cool down and Temperature to drop by June as IMD forecasts active rainfall

Seasonal outlook temperature forecast for the hot weather season from April to June indicate that average temperatures in most of the meteorological subdivisions are likely to be cooler than that of last year. It highlights that heat wave conditions would prevail in core heat wave zone which would include central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and other northern states.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues operational seasonal forecast outlooks for subdivisionscale temperatures over the country for both hot and cold weather seasons.

According to IMD, rainfall is likely between April 6 and April 7 at central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha along with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Officials from IMD said, "These outlooks are generatedbased on forecasts from the Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) Model and isimplemented by the office of Climate Research and Services (CRS), IMD, Pune. Earlier, IMD had issueda temperature outlook for the pre-monsoon season of March to May on February 28, 2018, in which itwas forecasted that warmer than normal temperatures are likely during the March to May season in all meteorologicalsubdivisions (except sub Himalayan regions, West Bengal and Sikkim). "

Dr DS Pai, head, Climate Prediction at Climate Research Division of IMD, Pune, said that southern temperatures are likely to be less than the northern region for the period from April to June.Speaking about the reasons why average temperature is likely to be cooler than last year, Dr Pai said, “The models are predicting active rainfall between April and June due to which the average temperature is expected to be cooler than last year."

The seasonal outlook highlights released state that the seasonal temperature anomalies are likely to be colder than those observed during thecorresponding season of 2017.

"For central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada, the seasonal average maximum temperatures are likely to be near normal with anomalies between 0.5 degrees Celsius and -0.5 degrees Celsius. Season average minimum temperatures are likely to be warmer than normal for these regions by 0.5 degrees Celsius and one degrees Celsius.

The seasonal outlook states that normal heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the core heat wave zone during the season.The core heat wave zone covers states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UttarPradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Orissa and Telangana andmeteorological subdivisions of Marathawada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Andhra Pradesh.