City’s hotel industry braced for virus impact

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:54 IST

Summer vacations could be off the table this year as many tourists have put off travelling to avoid the threat of Covid -19 (coronavirus). However, this pandemic has got the hotel industry worried as March-May, which is the summer vacation period, is peak season for hotels. Pune-based hoteliers have confirmed that the regular headlines, viral messages on social media regarding Covid -19 has started to affect business.

Girish Sehgal, general manager, J W Marriott, Senapati Bapat road said that the hotel has taken both external and internal hygiene with extreme seriousness. “Though there is no advisory issued, we have taken the safety, and health of our guests as a priority. We are equipped with hand sanitizers and other cleanliness methods. The Covid-19 has hampered bookings, but these cancellations are varied and mostly over the weekends. In February the rooms were all sold out, but we are doubtful if it would be the same in the coming months. There is no panic-like situation,” he said.

Ankita Bhawsinka, marketing manager, Hyatt Regency, Vimannagar, affirmed that their hotel has also had quite a few cancellations. “We had several group bookings as well as individual bookings which stand cancel as the tourists are changing their travel plans. In the past three days, on an average, we have at least one cancellation per day. IT companies who had scheduled their events at our hotel have cancelled their booking as most of their employees are not able to travel. We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to hygiene in and around the hotel. ” she said.

The Pride Hotel, located at Shivajinagar are maintaining strict hygiene levels by screening the travellers that are arriving at the hotel. “For bookings done by foreign nationals travelling from the affected countries, we request them to sign a declaration and screening following the notification. Keeping in view the reduced number of travellers, it is likely to have an impact on hospitality and tourism as well, but we are prepared to make their stay comfortable,” said Arun Nayyar, executive director, Pride hotels. The hotel has less cancellations as they have more domestic travellers.