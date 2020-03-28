e-paper
Home / Pune News / City will continue to get drenched till March 30: IMD

City will continue to get drenched till March 30: IMD

pune Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Prachi Bari
Rain will continue to baffle Pune residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy sky, very light to light rain with thundery activity for March 29.

On Saturday, Pune recorded 1.5 cm to 2 cms rainfall, according to IMD.

“On Saturday,, the cumulonimbus clouds were above the city, and along with the rise in temperature and moisture, this triggered local instability thus creating convective activity, which was location specific. The city will see more such intense spell on March 29 too for a short duration.Central Maharashtra will see isolated very light to light rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head,weather department, IMD.

Pune will see generally cloudy sky, with very light to light rain and thundery activity, which should reduce on March 29 but will increase on March 30, Kashyapi added.

Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and 19.8 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature on Saturday. The lowest minimum temperature was reported in Mahableshwar at 18.4 degrees Celsius and highest recorded maximum temperature is 39.0 degrees Celsius at Solapur.

India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
