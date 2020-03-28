City will continue to get drenched till March 30: IMD

pune

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:35 IST

Rain will continue to baffle Pune residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy sky, very light to light rain with thundery activity for March 29.

On Saturday, Pune recorded 1.5 cm to 2 cms rainfall, according to IMD.

“On Saturday,, the cumulonimbus clouds were above the city, and along with the rise in temperature and moisture, this triggered local instability thus creating convective activity, which was location specific. The city will see more such intense spell on March 29 too for a short duration.Central Maharashtra will see isolated very light to light rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head,weather department, IMD.

Pune will see generally cloudy sky, with very light to light rain and thundery activity, which should reduce on March 29 but will increase on March 30, Kashyapi added.

Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius and 19.8 degrees Celsius as minimum temperature on Saturday. The lowest minimum temperature was reported in Mahableshwar at 18.4 degrees Celsius and highest recorded maximum temperature is 39.0 degrees Celsius at Solapur.