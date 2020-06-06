e-paper
Cloudy weather, light rain forecast for Pune

pune Updated: Jun 06, 2020 20:55 IST
Pune is likely to witness cloudy weather, light rain, thunder activity and lightning during the next twenty-four hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has forecast light showers of rain, which are remnants of the now gone Nisarga cyclone, very likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

The city on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.07 degrees Celsius while Lohegaon recorded 32.05 degrees Celsius. The city recorded 7mm of rainfall at 5.30pm, according to IMD

The IMD stated that the low-pressure area, a remnant of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga over Bihar and North East has become less marked. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and most parts of South West Bengal and some parts of West Central and North East Bengal, the IMD stated.

