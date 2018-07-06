Clover Highlands housing society: Developer-residents tussle raises untreated waste stink

The ugly spat over conveyance deed between the residents of Clover Highlands cooperative housing society off NIBM road and builder Raj Bhansali, director, Clover Developers Private Limited was followed by a notice to the residents warning them of stern legal action in case they continued to make “defamatory statements” about the dispute.

However, the residents have accused the developer of resorting to pressure tactics by not allowing them to use their own garbage composting plant which has resulted into untreated 250 kilogrammes of wet waste in the society every day.

Dr Mayank Pandya, secretary of Clover Highlands, said, “As per law, the developer is legally required to convey the land and the building within four months of formation of the society or any legal body of the flat purchasers. However, even after over ten years, he has not handed it over to us. When we decided to take legal actions, he is pressurising us, through all the means possible, to withdraw the legal actions.”

The developer refuted the allegations saying that he will speak to the residents. “I don’t know the issue. I cannot say much. I will speak with residents and try and understand what really has happened,” said Bhansali.

According to Pandya, the developer has “blocked society’s access” to the wet waste composting plant built by the residents in the society. “For many years, we had stopped sending any wet waste to the Pune Municipal Corporation owing to our successful treatment on the premises. However, for the last few weeks, we have been denied access to the composting plant which has created a lot of trouble for us,” said Pandya.

“Few days ago, the builder sent an email to the society asking them to shift our composter within 24 hours, a task which was next to impossible at short notice,” said Pandya.

Last week, Clover Highlands housing society, which has till now been commended by the PMC for excellent waste management, was shocked to receive a penalty notice from the civic body for not processing the wet garbage, a situation created by the builder blocking their access to the waste processing unit, claim the residents.

“We wonder how the PMC got wind of the development in our society in such a short time. We find it even more strange that the officials of PMC were visiting the cordoned off area along with the builder two days prior to the lockout, leading us to believe that the officials concerned are hand in glove with the builder to harass us” said a resident requesting anonymity.

In the past

On February 22, Clover Highlands residents had received a notice from Clover Developers warning them of legal action if they continued to make “defamatory” claims about land strife. An ugly spat had broken out between the residents of Clover Highlands cooperative housing society off NIBM road and builder Raj Bhansali, director, Clover Developers Private Limited, over the residents’ demand for the deemed conveyance deed since October 2007 and other issues.

HT had reported on February 20 about the residents complaining that the builder was not giving them the conveyance deed since October 2007.

On February 22, the residents had received a notice from the builder warning them of stern legal action in case they continued to make “defamatory statements” about the dispute. The letter advised the residents to unconditionally withdraw their petition within 48 hours, tender an apology and “also desist from any such adventures of trial by press which will directly or indirectly cause prejudice to” the builder. The residents were taken by surprise to see the lawns near the society office being marked and dug up by the contractors sent by the builder.

Bhansali had said that the Clover Highlands project is an ongoing one since 1999 and two buildings are yet to be built. He said he has the right to change the plan until he can sell all the flats.

When asked about the failure to hand over the Conveyance Deed to the housing society, he said, “Clover Highlands is a continuous scheme and is still not complete. Conveyance Deed will be handed over to the Society only when I have completed my potential area for sale. We already had this discussed and passed in the first general body meeting of the Clover Highlands Co-operative housing society Ltd held on August 9, 2008.”

History

Clover Highlands cooperative housing society off NIBM road was built by Clover Developers, which earlier operated under the brand name of Gargi Constructions Private Limited, in 2007. According to the housing society’s chairman, Rear Admiral (retd) MP Taneja, there are currently 438 dwelling units divided over 18 buildings, numbered from 10 to 27 and row houses four per block from A to M.