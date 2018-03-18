CNG demand on the rise in Pune

With a view to reduce pollution caused due to rising number of vehicles on city roads, many vehicles are shifting towards greener fuels like the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Understanding this growing demand for CNG in the city, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) recently inaugurated its 51st CNG pump station in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, commercial manager, MNGL, Santosh Sontakke, said, "Presently, many petrol pump stations also have CNG. Considering the growing need for CNG, exclusive CNG pump stations have been set up at various areas in Pune. These include Paud road, Varje, Phursungi, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Mukundnagar, Bavdhan, Katraj, Akurdi, Chakan, Nanekarwadi, Wakad and Dapodi. Recently, one more CNG pump station was inaugurated at Wagholi which is the 51st CNG pump station in the city.”

MNGL officials stated that there are plans to make the CNG pump station, which has been newly opened at Wagholi, as a completely women operated CNG pump station in the city.

Speaking about the vehicles presently operating on CNG, MNGL officials said that Pune has 1.80 lakh vehicles operating on CNG which includes autorickshaws, buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Civic activists and NGOs in the city have repeatedly expressed concern over vehicles causing pollution and have demanded that more Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses should ply on CNG.

An online petition on ‘Air Alert’, a digital campaigning platform for air pollution and climate change, already has around 900 supporters. The campaign had targeted PMPML to buy 800 CNG buses in Pune instead of diesel buses.