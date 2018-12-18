Coldest day so far:Pune records 8.3 degrees Celsius on Monday

The city’s minimum temperature was dipped to 8.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Elsewhere in the state, too, winter chill was experienced with the merucry dropping in various cities.

According to the IMD, the temperature during the day in the city was reported to be at 26.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.For Pune, temperature during the day will remain below 29 degrees Celsius till December 23. Also, temperature during the night may rise to nine degrees Celsius during the same time, said IMD officials.

“The drop in temperature in the northern region of the country is responsible for the colder winds in the southern part. With Rajasthan reporting cold wave-like formations, we have reported that there was a substantial drop in temperature in Maharashtra and it’s adjacent region as well,” said an official from the meteorological department.

The IMD official added that the landfall of cyclone Phethai is also one of the reasons of the drop in temperature across the region.

Cyclone Phethai

IMD in an official statement mentioned that the northeast monsoon has been vigorous over coastal Andhra Pradesh. The cyclone made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. According to IMD, it is very likely to move northeastwards and emerge into the west central Bay of Bengal off Kakinada coast on Monday evening. It is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, weaken further and again cross Andhra Pradesh coast close to Tuni during late evening of Monday as a deep depression with a wind speed of 55 to 65 kilometre per hour gusting 75 kilometre per hour.

Cities Minimum temperature on Saturday

Pune 8.3

Jalgaon 8.4

Nashik 8.5

Mahabaleshwar 10.4

Parbhani 12.5

Solapur 14

Nagpur 15.6

Mumbai 20.3

