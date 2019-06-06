Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangare Patil: Man with a purpose

Vishwas Nangare Patil, Commissioner of Police, Nashik, has been garnering a lot of praise and for his latest initiative that surprised some and left others wondering what could have been the idea behind it. On May 29, Patil attended the wedding of Rakesh Rayate, son of senior police inspector Prabhakar Rayate in Jalgaon, Nashik. And unlike usual wedding gifts or cash, Patil gifted the newlywed couple brand new helmets. The helmets were presented by Mahindra Logistics Limited and Magmo Welfare Sanstha.

One of the most-loved officials in the state, The 46-year-old says, “We have taken a lot of efforts in creating awareness on the use of helmets like gifting helmets to newlyweds is one of our initiatives. We have NGOs and good Samaritans support this cause.”

Known for being extremely approachable and his decision making skills, Patil’s recent helmet-safety and women-safety drives in Nashik have been picking pace. He has also been involved in visiting schools and colleges in order to provide future guidance to youth. “They (youth) has a lot of positive energy but it has to be channelised well. Social media and internet play an important role in shaping their behaviour. And I hope they are able to make use of it positively,” he adds.

Patil is aware that an enforcement of strict helmet rule will always invite retaliation from the public, however, he shares this time, the people of Nashik have been more open towards it. “The authorities too have planned proactive measures to ensure the rule is followed. There hasn’t been a single retaliation. In fact, people have appreciated the rule and have come forward with it. We also wrote to hospitals, companies and industries, requesting them to make helmets compulsory in their offices.”

And, the initiative did not stop there. Authorities also held a drive against vendors who were selling helmets without the ISI mark. “Under the Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory for dealers to give two helmets to a buyer. This practice is not observed by many. So, I have issued directions to them too,” Patil informs.

His women safety initiative has gained momentum, and he has identified 550 spots in Nashik where Nirbhaya team members roam in civil clothes with spy cameras. “We identify ever teasers and record their movements.”

Besides these initiatives, Patil turned author in 2016 with his debut book Mann Mein Hai Vishwas. He is currently working on his second book, which highlights how training helped him transform from a rural youth to an officer. In his free time, he enjoys running, and reading poems.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:29 IST