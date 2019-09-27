Compound wall collapse: Pune teen saves grandmother, then dies rescuing dog

pune

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:39 IST

A 15-year-old student of Class 10 who was trying to rescue his dog died during a wall collapse incident in the city on Wednesday late in the night.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Amle, a student of Vidya Vikas School and a resident of Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar, one of the worst affected areas due to the rains.

Amle helped his grandmother out of the house during the wall collapse incident before running back inside to bring his trapped dog.

Tejas Anavkar (27), a resident of Tangewala colony, said, “Rohit rushed his grandmother out, and went back in the house to rescue the dog during the incident. He almost made it out when the compound came down.”

Rohit lived with his maternal uncle and maternal grandparents. Last year, his uncle had got a pit bull puppy for him, said, neighbours.

“He was very fond of the dog. The dog was also very friendly. The dog was scared and holed himself up inside the house. Nobody saw Rohit go back in, we saw him when he was returning with the dog,” said Anavkar.

“His father rushed to the spot when he learnt about the incident,” said Sunil Bhagwant Amle (44), the teenager’s paternal uncle.

Rohit’s mother died while he was a child and he had been living with his uncle ever since.

Twelve people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the city after unusually heavy downpour lashed the city since late Wednesday night. The rainfall stopped in the early morning hours on Thursday.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:14 IST