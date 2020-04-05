Coronavirus update: 2 more Covid-19 deaths reported from Pune, toll rises to 4

pune

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 13:53 IST

A man and a woman have died in Maharashtra’s Pune in the last 12 hours, officials said on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the coronavirus disease to four in the city.

The death of the 52-year-old-man with co-morbid conditions was reported in the afternoon on Saturday and the 60-year-old woman, who had earlier tested negative, was brought dead to Sassoon General Hospital the same day.

She later tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Also read: 26 new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, tally so far 661

“The 52-year-old man who lived at Kashiwadi had diabetes and hypertension and was declared dead at Sassoon on Saturday noon. However, his test reports came in late on Saturday night in which his swab samples were found out to be positive,” Dr Ajay Chandanwale, the dean of BJ Medical College, said.

“The 60-year-old woman was earlier admitted to Naidu Hospital and had tested negative for the infection. After her death, we took her swab samples as the symptoms were quite similar and found that she was infected with Covid-19,” Dr Chandanwale added.

The first Covid-19 related death in the city was reported after a 52-year-old businessman died in Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on March 30 and a 50-year-old woman passed away on April 2 at Sassoon General Hospital.

Pune has reported 88 Covid-19 patients in the district as of Saturday night after six more people tested positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.